Oleksandr Usyk Targets Fighting Until 41—Next Opponent Likely From Parker vs Wardley Winner

Unified, four-belt heavyweight ruler Oleksandr Usyk recently put it out there how he now aims to box on until he’s 41 years of age, the 38 year old having a change of mind regarding his previously stated plan of taking one, maybe two more fights and then retiring. And now, we have some idea when Usyk will fight again, and against whom.

Usyk’s advisor Serhii Lapin spoke with Ring Magazine, and he said Usyk, still recovering from the back injury that saw his due WBO mandatory defence delayed, aims to box again in the first half of next year. As far as who Usyk’s challenger will be, Ring reports that the winner of this Saturday night’s fight between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley, which is a WBO final eliminator, is the “front-runner” to get the next shot at the Ukrainian southpaw.

Fury Trilogy “Already Closed,” Says Usyk’s Advisor

Lapin says that as far as he is concerned, a third fight with Tyson Fury, which Fury is reportedly anxious to get himself if/when he returns to the ring in 2026, is not too likely, that “that chapter is already closed.”

Usyk, then, seems set to face some new challenges when he returns to action.

“He feels good and in excellent shape,” Lapin said of Usyk, who has undergone a “rehabilitation camp.”

“Theoretically, it’s an interesting option [a third fight with Fury], but for whom? If boxing fans truly support it, then maybe. However, in my opinion, that chapter is already closed.”

Would Usyk vs Itauma Ever Happen?

Usyk against either Parker or Wardley would prove interesting to fans, while a fight between Usyk and Moses Itauma would really prove fascinating. But Usyk, during the same appearance on his podcast he was speaking on when he said he aims to fight until age 41, said that he will not fight 20 year old Itauma, who is a young fighter who “doesn’t hit grandpas.” And Lapin has said that Itauma “still needs a serious test before facing a legend.”

“I wouldn’t say he doesn’t want to fight Itauma,” Lapin said of Usyk. “He’s a promising fighter, and his team has done a good job bringing him to this level and ranking. But if we analyze the heavyweight division, beside Usyk, there are plenty of top fighters. Itauma still needs a serious test before facing a legend. Have we seen him go the full 12-round distance? Has he been in a dangerous situation in the ring? My answer is no. At this stage, he doesn’t have the tools to beat Usyk.”

But for as long as Usyk continues to fight and remains as champion, with Itauma at the same time continuing to make impressive progress, say with him knocking off a top contender or two, the public demand for Usyk to defend against Itauma will likely grow and grow. If Usyk doesn’t fight Itauma, might some people even go as far as to say Usyk is dodging Itauma?

This stage of events is still some way off, if it even actually comes to that. For now, the pressure, along with the motivation to win is really on the shoulders of Wardley and Parker. Saturday’s winner may well get the next shot at Usyk.