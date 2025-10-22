Fabio Wardley acknowledges that he’s on the cusp of putting himself into a “life-changing’ fight against undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk if he can defeat WBO mandatory Joseph Parker this Saturday, October 25th at the O2 Arena in London, England.

“A win on Saturday night is life-changing,” said Fabio Wardley to Queensberry about his fight against WBO interim heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. “I try not to puff this up more than what it needs to be.”

Usyk Money on the Horizon

The money Wardley would earn by fighting four-belt heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk would set him up for life financially. To get to that golden payday, Fabio, 30, must find a way to defeat the skilled technician Parker on Saturday night.

Lessons From the Huni Scare

“I’m coming into this fight way better than I would have if things had gone swimmingly,” said Wardley.

Fabio’s comment above him reflects on how he’s learned from the flaws in his game that former amateur standout Justis Huni exposed in his last fight on June 7, 2025, in Ipswich. Wardley struggled against Huni throughout the fight and needed a 10th-round knockout to save him from losing what would have been a wide 12-round decision.

“One thing I’ve proven to do is adjust and improve,” said Wardley. “If I’m progressing, there’s nothing to say that Parker or anyone that has more fights than me should beat me. On the night, you have to dig in for yourself to find out what’s really there.”

The British Underdog Mentality

Wardley is discussing how Parker’s experience is not the determining factor in Saturday’s fight. It’s more about who has the mindset, power, and determination to win. The experience that the New Zealander Parker has won’t be enough if he can’t deal with the hard punches and the hunger from the younger fighter.

Fabio Wardley vs. Joseph Parker will be shown live on DAZN PPV this Saturday night. DAZN broadcast starts 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT. The estimated ring walks for Wardley-Parker are at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT.

Fabio Wardley – Joe Parker Start Times

Date : Saturday, October 25 – Live on DAZN PPV

: Saturday, October 25 – Live on DAZN PPV Where : O2 Arena, London

: O2 Arena, London DAZN broadcast start time : 4:00pm GMT / 10:30am NZST / 4:30am AEDT / 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT

: 4:00pm GMT / 10:30am NZST / 4:30am AEDT / 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT Parker vs Wardley ringwalks : 10:30pm BST / 10:30am NZST / 8:30am AEDT / 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT

: 10:30pm BST / 10:30am NZST / 8:30am AEDT / 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT PPV cost: £24.99 UK / $59.99 US / $24.99 (or equivalent) ROW

Undercard