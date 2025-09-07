Leo Atang Dismisses Early Talk of Itauma Clash

Leo Atang Picks Up His Second Pro Win, Says Talk Of A Fight With Itauma Is “Daft” Right Now, But Is Sure “It Will Happen Down The Line”

If it’s early days in the ring career of 20 year old Moses Itauma, it’s even earlier days for 18 year old British heavyweight Leo Atang. Yet, quite incredibly, even when we consider how fast the sport moves these days, and how lacking in patience some people are when it comes to wanting to see a particular matchup take place, there is already a good deal of talk about the two heavyweight prospects fighting each other.

Atang, who blasted out Christian Uwaka inside a round last night, improving as he did to 2-0(2), spoke about the possibility, in fact, the inevitability, of a fight between himself and Itauma, 13-0(11), but he said that it’s “daft” to talk about this fight happening any time soon. But down the road, when both men have got far more fights/rounds/experience under their belts, this one “will happen,” the teenager from York said.

Atang Labels Early Matchup Talk as “Daft”

“A lot of people put two and two together, and it’s nice; he’s the leading one for the young ones at the moment, and I’m a young one myself. But it’s early – it’s daft. It’s a daft little thing,” Atang said of a fight with Itauma. “But down the line, we’ll make our own names, and it’ll be a big fight down the line. Of course it will be.”

Right now, Atang needs a great deal of experience, and the plan for the Matchroom fighter is to get just that. Reports say the plan is for Atang to box seven times in total, this from his July debut into July of next year. That’s a good schedule, and it really will prove exciting following Atang’s career; as it has been exciting following the pro career of Itauma.

Two Heavyweights Carrying UK Expectations

There is plenty of pressure on the shoulders of both Itauma and Atang, what with so many people saying they are the TWO heavyweights of the future, and not merely in the UK. Just where will Atang and Itauma be, say, two or three years down the road? Again, it promises to be a lot of fun finding out.