Usyk’s Injury Delay Under Fire: Parker Pushes for Fight, Briedis Adds Bitter Swipe

One short nightclub video is now carrying heavy consequences. Oleksandr Usyk, who asked the WBO for extra time to negotiate his mandatory defense against Joseph Parker due to an alleged injury, was filmed moving freely in a club. No limp, no stiffness, no hesitation. That single clip has Parker’s team wondering if the “injury” is real or just a stall.

David Higgins, Parker’s promoter, didn’t hold back when speaking to Sky Sports:

“I haven’t actually seen the medical evidence but you would think that a serious injury would prevent that sort of activity. As far as I’m concerned, things are exactly as they were. In boxing, nothing surprises me. Joseph is focused, prepared and ready to fight anyone, anywhere.”

What the WBO Rulebook Demands

The WBO ordered Usyk vs Parker on July 24, with a strict 30-day negotiation window. Under Rule 11, Section 2, an extension is only granted for “good cause” — a legitimate injury, a unification, or a legacy-level fight. If no deal is reached, the fight goes to purse bid. That means any promoter, including Parker’s, could bid to stage it.

Usyk’s last mandatory was Daniel Dubois in August 2023. By WBO rules, he must defend within 12 months unless an exception is justified. The optics of a champion moving easily in a nightclub while citing injury don’t strengthen his case for more time. If the WBO senses a delay tactic, they’ve got every reason to enforce the deadline.

Parker’s Patience Running Out, Briedis Still Bitter

Joseph Parker has momentum he doesn’t want derailed. In the past 18 months, he’s beaten Joyce, Zhang, Bakole, and Wilder — a run that forced the WBO’s hand to install him as mandatory. Higgins has made it clear Parker expects that shot this year, not in 2026. Seeing Usyk in a nightclub instead of a rehab gym doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

Mairis Briedis, meanwhile, couldn’t resist jumping in. Still clinging to his 2018 loss in the WBSS, he reposted the clip on X with a bitter swipe:

“Has the war already ended that such public celebrations can be held? I currently have nothing to celebrate.”

Dragging Ukraine’s war into a nightclub video doesn’t land the way Briedis hopes. Usyk has since unified and made history, while Briedis has stayed fixated on the past. His comment doesn’t expose Usyk, it exposes his own frustration.

The bottom line: Usyk may have a genuine case for rest, but public perception matters. The WBO clock is ticking, Parker is pressing for his shot, and Briedis is circling with recycled resentment. If Usyk wants the benefit of doubt, his actions need to line up with the story he’s telling.