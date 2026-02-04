Devin Haney Calls for Shakur Stevenson Fight on Social Media

“Me & Shakur are the next biggest fight in boxing! I want him & Keyshawn. Little bro then big bro!” Haney wrote on X. “I’m ok with big brother [Keyshawn] first, too,” he added.

Shakur and Keyshawn have known each other since their amateur days and regularly refer to each other as brothers, which gives added context to Haney’s wording and the order he mentioned them. That background has often cooled speculation about a Davis fight, while keeping the focus on Stevenson as the more realistic competitive test.

If discussions with Stevenson ever advanced beyond social media, they would likely include conditions. Haney recently insisted on a rehydration clause while talking about a possible bout with Conor Benn, and that requirement would almost certainly resurface here. Any agreement would be defined as much by the contract terms as by the matchup itself.

There is also a financial angle to consider. A fight with Stevenson would be difficult and may not offer the guaranteed upside tied to a second bout with Ryan Garcia. Losing to Stevenson would not derail Haney’s career, but it would slow his options and complicate the timing of a major rematch.

From a style standpoint, Stevenson’s ability to limit exchanges and control distance could make the fight uncomfortable. Haney has not often been forced into bouts where offense is restricted for long stretches, which adds another layer of risk if the fight is made.