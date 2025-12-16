Taverio Stewart Brings Pro Debut Home to Brampton

Why this homecoming fight carries extra pressure

“It’s going to be a beautiful night, being able to perform in front of friends, family and people Igrew up with,” said Stewart, who stopped Eduar Churrasquiel in Sahagun, Colombia in his July debut. “I’m looking to put on a show and express the talent that I know I have — the training’s been put in, and now I’m ready to display a dominant performance.”

The four-round clash at 147 lbs. will serve as an appetizer to the Joshua Frazer vs. Mponda Kalunga Canadian Title clash; Stewart and Frazer train out of the same gym in Brampton — Dewith’s Boxing Studio — and have assisted each other in camp.

Inside the camp and the local ties behind it

“We’ve got a couple home fighters on the card, there’s amateurs and pros at the gym,”explained Stewart. “Sparring’s been good, camp has been good. No complaints.”

An added draw for the Brampton, Ont. fighter will be the family ties in the crowd come Friday night.

“A lot of them watched my pro debut on the stream, but when I was an amateur I was fighting allover and they couldn’t make it — kids, life, busy,” reflected Stewart. “I’ve got extra anticipation for Friday because they’ll be able to come see me live in action.”

Friday’s card will be the first for T-Rock, which is aiming to provide a platform for unaffiliated Ontario boxers; the evening will also feature live musical performances from rising Brampton artists.

Fight Notes

Krakowski, out of Katowice, Poland, is a tough customer who scored a second-round knockout of Dominik Hermanek last month in Europe…Jamaican heavyweight Ricardo ‘Big 12’ Brown is also slated to feature on Friday in a six-round contest…The event will be Brampton’s first pro boxing card in over 18 months, a rare inactive period for a boxing city that was Canada’s most active immediately after the pandemic.