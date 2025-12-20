Paul lasted into the fifth by wasting time. Movement, smothering, letting Joshua miss. But making a heavyweight miss is not the same as making him doubt. Paul never turned defensive success into offense. Nothing chained together. The moment he tried to set his feet, he got clipped.

Knockdowns were accumulation, not craft

The first knockdown in the fifth was the beginning of the end: a right hand and a man who didn’t know how to recover under size and pressure. Joshua didn’t sharpen up. He just threw again. Paul fell again. The referee looked bored of the script.

In the sixth, the pattern repeated until the official stepped in. Paul beat the counts because he’s game, not because he was stable. There was no threat coming back. No chance of flipping the momentum. A referee only needs one excuse to end a hopeless session.

What this actually shows

Joshua gets a win and a Netflix clip. It doesn’t restore anything. It just confirms he can still overpower a novice after months out. If he dips back into real heavyweight company with that same loose output, the punishment won’t come from a flopping cruiserweight influencer. It will come from someone who can step with him and counter.

For Paul, this isn’t career damage. It’s exposure. You can’t skip developmental opponents forever. You can’t absorb heavyweight power without fundamentals. And you can’t sell competitiveness when survival is your only tactic.