Joshua Buatsi Hoping To Get Shot At Dmitry Bivol Next

Now that Dmitry Bivol will not be fighting an immediate rematch with Canelo Alvarez – Canelo instead signed on for a third and final battle with Genandy Golovkin, in September – fans are wondering who Bivol will fight next. The WBA light-heavyweight champ has options: the winner of the Artur Beterbiev-Joe Smith Jr winner perhaps being his most exciting, but he will have to choose his next foe soon.

Bivol was excellent in handing Canelo a comprehensive loss earlier this month and for plenty of people the Russian is the best light-heavyweight in the world today. One man who feels he can beat Bivol is Britain’s Joshua Buatsi. Buatsi defeated Craig Richards last week in a WBA elimination bout and the 29 year old Londoner is now hoping a fight between he and Bivol can be made next.

“That’s what I’m chasing,” Buatsi told Sportsmail on the subject of a shot at Bivol. “It’s a matter of whether that fight can be made. That was kind of the reward for whoever won the (Buatsi-Richards) fight, so if course I’m open to it and hopefully I can get it. I’m at a point now where I want to be in these fights. I’m having good, competitive fights, I keep showing people that I can fight and I can do this thing called boxing. If the world title is next, I’ll be ready for it.”

But can Buatsi, 16-0(13) beat Bivol? Heck, can anyone beat Bivol? Buatsi may need another fight or two before being primed and ready for the elite. A pro for five years, Buatsi has beaten some good fighters and his talent is undeniable. But would it be rushing things if Buatsi went in with Bivol in his very next fight? It would of course be a huge challenge, and a big fight for British boxing, and Buatsi would certainly have to be given a shot. Still, Bivol really did look sensational against Canelo, and the 31 year old says he can and will get even better.

Buatsi wants the fight, Eddie Hearn wants the fight. Let’s see if Dmitry Bivol will have an interest in defending his belt against Buatsi.