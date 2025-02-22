Boxing Tonight: Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 – Live Results

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol meet in a rematch tonight for Beterbiev’s IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO light heavyweight titles at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT.

Fans were very interested in seeing Beterbiev and Bivol fight again after their previous fight on October 12th. Some fans complained about the decision, So here we are with those two fighting again.

Several fights on the undercard could steal the show from the Beterbiev-Bivol 2 rematch. It’s going to be difficult for Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) and Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) to outshine the undercard fights that Turki Alalshikh has on this card.

The fight that fans are interested in seeing in high numbers is the clash between the WBC interim junior middleweight champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. (22-0, 21 KOs) and Israil Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs). That fight will get a lot of amped-up tonight, wanting to see if Ortiz Jr. can hold off the highly technical Madrimov.

Tonight’s card on DAZN PPV at 10:00 a.m. ET

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole

Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley

Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov

Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel

Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith

WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson defends against his replacement opponent, Josh Padley. Shakur didn’t acknowledge it, but he’s got a lot of pressure on him to perform. He and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, want the Gervonta Davis fight next. To have any kind of a chance of getting that fight, Shakur must look impressive tonigh,t beating Padley.