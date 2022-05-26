Tank Davis: Rolly Romero isn’t awkward, he’s a “DUMB a** fighter”

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis made it clear to the media that Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero isn’t awkward like some fans think he is.

He’s just a “dumb a””,” as far as Tank is concerned. He views Rolly (14-0 12 KOs) as a guy that lacks skills and makes a lot of mistakes inside the ring. He’s NOT awkward, though.

Gervonta (26-0, 24 KOs) will be defending his WBA ‘regular’ lightweight title against #1 contender Rolly this Saturday, May 28th on Showtime PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

During the obligatory face-off, Tank Davis looked like he was going to come unglued. Whatever Tank was holding back during the back & fourth portion of the press conference, he let it out when he came face-to-face with Rolly, and there was no mistaking that he’s upset with things that he’s been saying.

Rolly, 26, might not be the most skilled fighter that Tank will have faced, but he’s easily the biggest puncher he’ll have met up with.

We saw how Tank seemed uncomfortable in his fight against Mario Barrios last year when he was getting handled in the first seven rounds by the secondary WBA light-welterweight champion.

It’s safe to say that if Rolly is able to land the same shots that Barrios was connecting with, he’s got a real chance of pulling off the upset on Saturday.

“I don’t think he’s awkward. I just think he just started fighting. You know how when someone first comes into the gym and they’ve been coming for a little minute, so they think they’re nice now,” said Tank Davis at the final press conference on Thursday, talking about Rolly’s awkward style.

“They don’t get everything down pat. That’s how he fights,” Tank said about Rolly. “I don’t think he’s an awkward fighter. Awkward is someone, I don’t want to call no names, but awkward is different from him.

“He’s not awkward. We know awkward. Real fighters know awkward fighters. He’s not an awkward fighter. He’s just a dumb a** fighter. I’m not trying to be funny,” said Gervonta.

“On May 28th, I’m knocking Gervonta the f*** out,” said Rolly. “Y’all going to see this s***. Gervonta, what color are you going to paint your nails on fight night? Are they going to match your outfit?”

“Oh my God, this guy’s a clown,” said Tank Davis. “I’m one of the ones not to be played with, and it starts with him.”