Otto Wallin defeats Rydell Booker – Boxing Results

Last night in Dearborn, Michigan, heavyweight contender Otto Wallin picked up a wide ten round decision win over Rydell Booker. Very much a keep-busy affair for Wallin, last night’s win got him some rounds. Scores were a commanding 100-90, 99-91 and 99-91. Wallin is now 24-1(14). Booker falls to 26-6-1(13).

Wallin, the latest guy who says he wants to fight Deonaty Wilder, is of course best known for pushing Tyson Fury far harder than was expected, this in a fight that saw Fury suffer a bloody nasty cut eye. Wallin’s promoter Dmitry Salita said his fighter is “more than willing to fight Deontay Wilder,” this if the WBC title does indeed become vacant.

“If Tyson vacates the title, Otto is more than ready to fight Wilder for the title,” Salita said.

Wilder is still ranked at #1 in the WBC heavyweight ratings, while Joe Joyce is ranked at #2. Wallin is currently ranked at #11. As we know, anything can happen in boxing, but Wilder, if he does return, would likely be matched with a guy ranked way higher in the WBC charts than Wallin. Wallin is a good fighter yet has anyone other than a hard-core fan really heard of him? We will have to see what decision is made by the WBC if, or when, Fury vacates the belt, yet it seems Wallin would be fortunate to get a shot at the vacant title.

In the meantime 31 year old Wallin had himself a decent workout of a fight with Booker. When he has trained hard, Booker does take guys the distance, with only Filip Hrgovic stopping him. When he fought Jermain Franklin in 2019, Booker gave a good account of himself. Wallin was in total command last night.

The great Tommy Hearns was on hand to support the card.