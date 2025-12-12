Diego Pacheco and Kevin Lele Sadjo both come in on weight at Friday’s weigh-in for their headliner this Saturday night.

During the face-off, the 6’4″ super middleweight contender Pacheco towered over the sunglasses-wearing Sadjo. They looked like they belonged in different weight classes.

Diego Pacheco 167.2 vs. Kevin Lele Sadjo 166

Joe Cordina 135 vs. Gabe Flores Jr 134.8

Ernesto Mercado 139 vs. Antonio Moran 140

Skye Nicolson 121.4 vs. Yuliahn Luna 120

Arturo Cardenas 121.8 vs. Cesar Vaca 120.8

Chev Clarke 199.4 vs. Anthony Hollaway 196.6

Sachery Sam 125.6 vs. Brandon Medina Guerrero 124.8

Cesar Olvera 131.2 vs. Victor Saravia 132

“I just let him know he’s in the DP show, and we all know how the DP show ends,” said Diego Pacheco to DAZN when asked what he told Kevin Sadjo during their face-off. “It’s going to be another great night for Team Pacheco.”

Diego hasn’t fought a puncher like Sadjo during his career. He can’t score a quick knockout over Sadjo; it could be a long night for him in having to take the big shots from the French native. He’s knocked out his last three opponents in four rounds or less.

“My whole life, I grew up fighting guys like him. Growing up in Southern California, this is nothing new to me,” said the 6’4″ Pacheco when asked if it’ll be a problem fighting the much shorter 5’8″ Sadjo. “It’s going to be another day at the office.”

Pacheco (24-0, 18 KOs) and Sadjo (26-0, 23 KOs) will battle in the headliner on Saturday from the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. These two are knockout punchers, so we’re going to see some big shots flying early. We’ll see how well Diego can stand up to the power of the 35-year-old Sadjo because if he can’t, he won’t last long in this bout.