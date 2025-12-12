Today in Dubai, former IBF and WBA cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev announced himself as a legitimate heavyweight threat with a stunning one-punch knockout of Kubrat Pulev, capturing the WBA “regular” heavyweight title in the process.

After a cautious start, the 32-year-old Gassiev finally let his hands go in the sixth round, detonating a short left hook on the inside that dropped the 44-year-old Pulev flat on his back. The fight was over instantly, Pulev unable to beat the count after absorbing what may have been the cleanest punch Gassiev has landed in his career.

For much of the bout, Gassiev appeared patient to a fault, content to wait and counter as Pulev probed with his jab. That restraint vanished the moment an opening presented itself. One mistake from Pulev was all it took.

Now 33-2 (26 KOs), Gassiev has only tasted defeat against Oleksandr Usyk at cruiserweight and Otto Wallin since moving up. Saturday’s result represents a major turning point after more than two years in limbo following that loss to Wallin.

Pulev, stopped for just the third time in his long career, faces an uncertain future at heavyweight. At 44, the margin for recovery is slim, and this defeat may prove difficult to shake if he chooses to continue.

For Gassiev, however, the picture suddenly looks far brighter. Once a dominant force at 200 pounds, he has now shown that his power translates at heavyweight when he commits to it. Matchups against rising contenders — including Moses Itauma — now feel realistic rather than speculative.

This wasn’t just a title win. It was a reminder that Murat Gassiev, when he finally pulls the trigger, remains one of boxing’s most dangerous punchers