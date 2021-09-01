Josh Taylor Says He Can Fight At 140 and 147, Says He Wants “Massive, Legacy Fights” At Both Weights

Unified 140-pound champion Josh Taylor will face unbeaten mandatory challenger Jack Catterall on December 18. This a fight that the four-belt champ insists he is in no way taking lightly, and after that, Taylor says he wants “legacy fights,” he wants “massive fights.” Speaking with IFL TV, Taylor, 18-0(13), said he could carry on making 140 pounds after the fight in Glasgow against the 26-0(13) Catterall, but that he does intend to move up to welterweight for some massive fights.

“I can fluctuate between the two weights,” Taylor said. Taylor said he and his team have studied Catterall and have spoken about him at length, and the clash of southpaws should prove to be an interesting fight. “He’s a very clever boxer,” Taylor said of Catterall. “But it will take a very special fighter to beat me right now.”

It’s no secret Taylor wants a big fight with Terence Crawford (who must get past the seriously tough Shawn Porter before he can go anywhere else – and Taylor says Porter “gives anyone a tough night”), and Taylor says there are also some massive fights to be had at 140; this despite the fact that he has proven he is the best on the planet at 140 pounds.

“I would love to fight any of these guys, all massive names,” Taylor said. “I want big-money fights and big legacy fights as well. I would love to fight any of these guys [at 147], and I fancy my chances against every single one of them – I think I can beat them all. Terence Crawford, Shawn Porter, they’re all winnable fights for me. But right now, I’m buzzing to be back home. The Catterall fight’s gonna be a great night.”

Taylor against the Crawford-Porter winner would be some fight to see, as would Taylor against Errol Spence one day. But Taylor has a tough, more than capable challenger in front of him in Catterall. Could we see another big upset on December 18? As Taylor says, it will take a very special fighter to beat him – is Jack Catterall a very special fighter?