Does Josh Taylor Deserve a Spot in the Hall of Fame? Frampton Says Yes—Do You?

As fans may have read, former unified, four-belt 140 pound champion Josh Taylor has retired from the ring, strongly advised to do as as he was by his doctors. Scottish hero Taylor has had eye problems for a while now, and the medical experts said in no uncertain terms that he would be risking his eyesight if he fought on.

Taylor, at age 34, can look back with pride on a brilliant career. But is Taylor a fighter worthy of going into the International Boxing Hall of Fame? Having made history by becoming the very first British fighter to win all four belts in a weight class, Taylor sure has some lofty credentials.

What Makes Taylor’s 18-Fight Undisputed Run So Rare?

One man who says Taylor, 19-3(13), is absolutely worthy of a place in the Hall of Fame is former champ turned pundit Carl Frampton. Speaking with BBC Sport, Frampton pointed to Taylor’s rapid rise and the fact that he accomplished the feat of winning all four world titles at light-welterweight in just 18 fights.

“Josh should be proud of everything he’s done in his career, especially becoming an undisputed champion,” Frampton said. “We see how much of a big deal it is that people make of the undisputed heavyweight championship when Oleksandr Usyk beat Daniel Dubois at the weekend. Josh Taylor was undisputed in 18 fights – that’s unbelievable. Hard to fathom, really. So I think that’s what people should remember Josh for. It literally doesn’t happen unless you’re somebody like a Vasiliy Lomachenko or a Usyk or someone like that. Josh Taylor becoming undisputed champion in 18 fights in a marquee division, should be recognised as one of the greatest British sporting feats ever.”

Should a Short Prime Block Taylor’s Hall of Fame Entry?

Some good points made by Frampton here. “The Jackal” signed off by stating how Taylor’s accomplishment of becoming undisputed light-welterweight champion in 18 fights “is Hall of Fame behaviour, I think.”

So, do you agree with Frampton and others who say southpaw Taylor – who was never stopped – should be enshrined in The Hall? Taylor’s prime might have been quite short, but he sure put on some special ring performances during his peak.