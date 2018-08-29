Jorge Linares vs. Abner Cotto on Sept.29

Jorge “El Nino De Oro” Linares (44-4, 27 KOs), the former king of the 135-pound division and one of boxing’s top fighters, will return to the ring in a new division as he faces Abner “Pin” Cotto (23-3, 12KOs) in a 12-round, 140-pound battle that promises fireworks. The clash will be the main event of the Sept. 29 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The action will be streamed live on Facebook Watch in the U.S. and globally on the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.





Linares, a 32-year-old Venezuelan considered one of the top fighters in the world, will make his highly anticipated return after his spectacular battle against Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko in May. Though losing his WBA and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles in the process, Linares delivered a great performance and dropped his challenger for the first time in his career. Linares will look to place himself in a position to once again become a world champion, but this time as a super lightweight against Abner Cotto.

“I am coming back hungrier than ever to demonstrate to the world that I am still one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world,” said Jorge Linares.”I want those big fights and the world has not seen the best of me. With my new trainer and my team, we will demonstrate that I am more than capable in taking over this new super lightweight division against a notable opponent in Abner Cotto. This September 29, fans will see a determined Jorge Linares.”

Cotto,of Caguas, Puerto Rico, has deep roots in boxing as one of the faces of the legendary boxing family. The hungry fighter became enamored with the sport at 10-years old, receiving training from Efraín Román in Aguas Buenas’ municipal gymnasium. With a rich amateur background where he participated in national championships and represented Puerto Rico in the Pan-American Games, the accolades he received translated into an impressive professional career where he triumphed over notable contenders. Cotto has been on a five-win streak since his devastating loss against Javier Fortunaand will be looking to reestablish himself as a worthy contender with a victory against Linares in the super lightweight division.

“I feel very excited for this new opportunity that this sport offers me,” said Abner Cotto. “I’m immensely grateful to my team and my promoters for bringing my career back to the highest. This is a sport where I have fallen, but with the support of my family, my people and the commitment of my team, I have returned with much more desire to achieve the goal I have always dreamed of since I was 10 years old, which is to challenge for a world title. My promoter has placed all its trust in me, and I will work tirelessly to achieve the goals set. Thanks to all who made this great fight possible. Expect one full of emotion.”





“Jorge Linares is recognized as one of boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighters and demonstrated that in his long reign as lightweight champion,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “So, it’s perfect that he’s joining an illustrious list of headliners for this new Facebook partnership. Linares is a world-class fighter who has never been in a boring fight, and I know Abner Cotto will deliver a tough challenge in as he showcases his Puerto Rican boxing pedigree and relentless heart in the ring.”

Times for the event, along with a full undercard, will be announced shortly.

Linaresvs. Cotto is a 12-round super lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions.The event is sponsored by Tecate,”THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The fights will take place Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The action will be streamed live on Facebook Watch in the U.S. and globally on the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

Tickets for the event go on sale Aug. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT and start at $35. Tickets will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.