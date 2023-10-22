Jorge Linares Throws in the Towel & Retires: The Bitter End in Liverpool

After a gut-wrenching loss in his twelve-round fight against Jack Catterall, Jorge Linares, much to the boxing world’s shock (and my absolute disbelief), called it quits in the ring on Saturday night. The scene at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool was nothing short of a tragicomic play, where Linares, the veteran with 21 years under his belt and a record that screams “I’ve been punched in the face too many times” (47-9, 29 KOs), finally accepted the bitter truth: he’s not the hot tamale he once was.

The fight? Oh, it was a spectacle, alright — if you consider watching Linares chase after his long-gone youth entertaining. He did land some pretty right hands, sure, making Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) engage in a technical battle that was less “thrilling strategy” and more “can we please move this along?”

Linares was like a Chihuahua trying to out-wrestle a Great Dane. He lacked the size, the inside game, basically the everything, to truly challenge Catterall. Our man fought as well as any fighter stepping out of the kiddie pool of the 135-lb division could, but against a boxer like Catterall? Please.

As the dust settled, our dear Jorge tells Boxing UK, “Happy, super happy, I don’t care if I lost.” Oh, honey, but WE care. It’s like watching the Titanic proclaiming it had a great voyage as it’s sinking. You’ve got to be kidding me! The guy’s career just ended, and he’s all smiles? He rambled on about his three world champion titles like old men talk about “the good ol’ days” and how ending his career like this was “amazing.” If by “amazing,” he meant a complete train wreck, then sure, I’m on board.

Catterall swept the night with scores of 117-111, 116-112, and 116-112 turning Jorge Linares into a walking retirement announcement. Jack should be banging down the doors for a rematch with Josh “Maybe I Was Gifted This” Taylor, who might as well have worn a ski mask the last time they fought because that, my friends, was a daylight ROBBERY!

If these two great fighters step into the ring again, maybe, just maybe, we can get fair judges this time. Or, you know, a referee with functioning eyesight. Let’s not forget how the judges in their previous fight must have been watching from the parking lot, given the ludicrous scores. And for Josh Taylor? If he’s as tough as he says he is, he’d accept the challenge, and give Catterall his rightful second chance.

This defeat, Linares’ fourth in a row since 2021, was the universe’s way of telling him, “Hang up your gloves, buddy!” And thank the boxing gods, he listened. Amid his retirement talk, he mused about helping in the gym, maybe opening one, and the array of opportunities awaiting him outside the ring. Well, good for you, Jorge. Maybe try knitting?

Linares’ journey, albeit now over, wasn’t all face-meets-fist. He snagged his first world title at featherweight in 2007, flooring Gamaliel Díaz, and then, not satisfied with being a one-hit-wonder, knocked out Whyber Garcia for the WBA super featherweight belt in 2008. Fast forward to 2014, and boom, he sent Javier Prieto kissing the canvas, claiming his third-division world title. Bravo, Jorge. You used to hit hard. Used to.

In a parting note that sounded more like a Miss Universe contestant than a boxer, Linares gushed about his “beautiful story” and not needing to prove anything anymore. Okay, we get it, you’re a happy retiree. And kudos to Jack Catterall, the man of the hour, who Linares graciously congratulated.

“The UK is the best,” Linares said. Well, it certainly was the best at showing you the door, Jorge.

So, there you have it. From Liverpool with a not-so-love-filled farewell, Jorge Linares exits stage left, and the boxing world shrugs. Now, can we focus on fighters who still, you know, FIGHT?

P.S. Yes, I did lose money on this fight and yes, I picked Linares to win! Predicting fight outcomes is tough; always gamble responsibly.