Moses Itauma Ordered To Face Kubrat Pulev For WBA ‘Regular’ Heavyweight Title

Yet another name has come into the mix as far as being hot young heavyweight Moses Itauma’s next opponent. As per some breaking news from Dan Rafael, Kubrat Pulev, the reigning WBA “regular” heavyweight champion, has been ordered to defend his strap against Itauma. According to Rafael’s post, with the writer having obtained a copy of a WBA ruling, Pulev and Itauma now have 30 days in which to make a deal, otherwise the fight will go out to purse bids.

This means, according to Rafael, that Itauma’s planned December 13 fight could now be replaced by a date in January. If this proves to be the case, British warhorse Derek Chisora will be left to headline the planned December card in Manchester.

WBA Orders Pulev vs Itauma — January Date Now Likely

Here’s Rafael’s post on social media:

“Breaking: per WBA ruling I’ve obtained, Michael Hunter out as mandatory for “regular” heavyweight titlist Kubrat Pulev, who’s now ordered to face next leading contender: Moses Itauma. They have 30 days to make a deal or purse bid. Likely pushes Itauma fight into Jan.”

Of course, Itauma may not take this fight simply because Pulev has been ordered to take the fight; Itauma, 13-0(11), may have zero interest in fighting for the secondary WBA heavyweight belt. We must wait and see what Itauma, via Frank Warren, has to say about this news.

Can Itauma Become Boxing’s Next Young Heavyweight Champion?

However, if Itauma does fight Bulgarian veteran Pulev, who is now 44 years of age and is 32-3(14), and beats him, he would become, on paper at least, the second youngest heavyweight champion in history behind Mike Tyson.

Itauma, with his blend of speed, power, athleticism and sheer ability, would be installed as a hefty favourite over Pulev should this fight happen. Itauma, to my mind, would very likely stop the slow and not too hard to hit Pulev in double-quick fashion if he did share a ring with him. Again, let’s wait and see what happens here.