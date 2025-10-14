Towering Chinese southpaw heavyweight contender Zhilei Zhang is looking for a fight, and he has now expressed serious interest as far as two guys he’d like to share a ring with.

Zhang Still Hungry at 42

“Big Bang,” called out Derek Chisora last week, and now the 42-year-old, who was last seen being chopped down by the body attack of Agit Kabayel, has said he’d fight red-hot heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma “if he wants to fight me.”

“Send the Contract — I’ll Sign It”

“Moses Itauma is a great fighter,” Zhang said in a social media post. “I watched a couple of his fights, and he knocked out Dillian Whyte in one round. Fantastic, but for the time being, right now, we haven’t received anything from Itauma in terms of fighting him. If he wants to fight me, I want to see the contract. I will sign it.”

Itauma, still only 13-0(11) but very highly ranked, is set to fight again on December 13, this on a card that will be headlined by the aforementioned Chisora (the two will NOT be fighting each other, although the word is the fight was actually looked at at one point). But just who will the 20-year-old southpaw fight? With a little under two months to go until fight night, Frank Warren and co still have a decent amount of time to find a suitable opponent (Warren says it will be a top 10-ranked heavyweight).

Why Zhang vs. Itauma Makes Sense

But if Zhang cannot get Chisora to fight him, this is a potentially very interesting fight, then why not Itauma Vs. Zhang? So long as Zhang, 27-3-1(22) doesn’t ask for the sky as far as his purse, and so long as Zhang is not sent a low-ball offer, then why not this fight? For sure, it would be fascinating seeing how Itauma would cope with Zhang’s size, strength, and power. Might “Big Bang” be the man to give Itauma the rounds he says himself he badly needs?

Let’s see if anything comes from Zhang’s expressed interest in climbing in there with the young heavyweight everyone is talking about as the future of the heavyweight division.