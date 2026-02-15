According to talkSPORT, Tshikeva’s team chose to delay plans for a March 7 defence at the Royal Albert Hall after the opportunity arose to appear on Fury’s undercard. The move would place Tshikeva in front of a global streaming audience rather than a domestic terrestrial broadcast, reflecting a clear step up in visibility for the British champion.

Tshikeva won the Lonsdale belt in his last fight by defeating Frazer Clarke over 12 rounds. That result gave him the British heavyweight title after a previous failed attempt against David Adeleye, where he was stopped in controversial circumstances. The Clarke win reversed that setback and established him as the current titleholder in the domestic division.

Netflix platform marks major exposure step for Tshikeva

Richard Riakporhe has been identified as the expected opponent if the fight proceeds. Riakporhe built his reputation at cruiserweight, where he won the British title and later challenged Chris Billam-Smith for the WBO belt in 2024, suffering his first professional defeat. He has since moved to heavyweight and recorded two wins in the division.

No official announcement has been made confirming the fight, but Tshikeva’s placement on a Netflix-backed Fury undercard would represent the most prominent platform of his professional career to date.