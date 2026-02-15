Upset Tonight? I’m Picking “Prince” Charles Martin To Hand Efe Ajagba His Second Loss

Since Anthony Joshua brought 39 year old Martin back down a few good notches, Martin has been somewhat inactive, but he has also put in some good performances, win or lose. Martin decked Luis Ortiz in their 2022 rumble before being stopped, and Martin gave the then ‘next big thing,’ Jared Anderson a tough night’s work the following year.

Southpaw Martin says he has “unfinished business” in the sport, and his latest shot at putting his full potential in one place will come tonight. If he can get the win in the Zuffa-promoted fight, well, who knows where Martin could go next?

Ajagba, 31, is coming off a draw most people felt he’d won with Martin Bakole, this in May. and he has bagged 5 wins and the draw since being outboxed and beaten by Frank Sanchez. Ajagba is a heavy favourite tonight, yet Martin has been working hard for weeks, if not months.

I’m picking Martin, who really is drinking at the last chance saloon, to get the points win in a few hour’s time. Martin knows he will have no place to go if he goes home with another loss, his fifth, and this will, in my opinion, make him sufficiently dangerous and hungry enough to be willing to take what Ajagba gives him early, before coming on to shock Ajagba and boss the mid and later rounds. Despite what happened in the AJ embarrassment, Martin has shown an overall good chin. Martin can also punch, and he had a few tricks in his arsenal.

If Martin’s gas tank holds up, along with his jaw, he will be awarded with a close, maybe even split, decision win.