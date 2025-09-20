Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn II Undercard Could Feature Riakporhe vs Joyce

The November 15 rematch between bitter British rivals Chris Eubank Junior and Conor Benn will sell itself, the second grudge-fight between the two a fight fans want to see, especially in light of how thrilling their April war, won on points by Eubank, really was. But promoter Ben Shalom, who works with Eubank, wants to see some solid undercard action all the same.

And one of the more interesting supporting matchups Shalom wants to make, is one between Richard Riakporhe and Joe Joyce up at heavyweight. Joyce, who turned 40 just yesterday, last saw action in April, this when he was decisioned by Filip Hrgovic in another punishing battle, and he is now 16-4(15); with “The Juggernaut” having won just one of his last five.

Is Joyce Still Built for Heavyweight Wars?

It remains to be seen if Joyce wants to continue fighting, but after the gutsy loss to Hrgovic, the former Olympian said he did aim to do so. Riakporhe, a former cruiserweight who won the British title at 200 pounds and later lost to Chris Billam-Smith in a WBO world title challenge, made the move up to heavyweight in May, when he stopped Kevin Espindola. Now, Shalom says “The Midnight Train” can do some “serious damage” at heavyweight.

“We’re pushing for Richard Riakporhe to be on this (Nov. 15) card,” Shalom said to Ring Magazine. “A fight against Joe Joyce is a great British heavyweight fight. I always felt that Richard was a heavyweight. It frustrated me that he couldn’t perform at cruiserweight anymore – much like [Lawarence] Okolie. We got him back and he looked brilliant out in Riyadh (against Espindola). I’m excited for him to get into the heavyweight mix. He can do some serious damage now.”

Can Riakporhe Exploit Joyce’s Wear and Tear?

Shalom added how 35 year old Riakporhe, 18-1(14) has been sparring with Martin Bakole. So, who wins if Joyce and Riakporhe do rumble in November? Or maybe you feel Joyce is a warrior who has taken more than enough punches already, and as such he should retire.