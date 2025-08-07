Beterbiev Blasts Bivol After Trilogy Collapse

Undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev briefly discussed today the collapse of the talks for a trilogy match with Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev (21-1, 20 KOs) says Dmitry chose not to go through with the fight despite the “great conditions” that were being offered.

Beterbiev moves on from Bivol

Artur states that it was a fight that would have taken place in Russia, but IBF, WBA, and WBO 175-lb champion Bivol chose to “retreat” from the talks. Beterbiev doesn’t say why Bivol chose not to take the fight, but it’s believed that he’s going to wait on the winner of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford contest to take on the winner.

With Bivol’s size advantage, he would have a better chance of beating those two than he would against a healthy Beterbiev.

Bivol rejects lucrative trilogy fight

“Our next fight was supposed to take place in Russia. You know what we’re talking about now. The third fight with @bivol_d. We were offered great conditions, which were almost impossible to refuse. For my part, I did everything to make the third fight happen, but my opponent chose the path of retreat again,” said Artur Beterbiev on Instagram.

What likely makes Artur even angrier is that he’d given Bivol an immediate rematch after defeating him last October. But then, when he got the victory in the rematch last February by a 12-round majority decision, he chose not to return the same courtesy.

“I’ve waited long enough, and I don’t intend to wait any longer. Sitting around doing nothing while someone else is resting is too much,” said Beterbiev.

It would be ridiculous for Artur to sit and wait for Bivol to eventually fight him again, because he’s 40 and can’t afford to wait. Bivol is 34 and turns 35 in December. So, he’s got more time still.

Artur Beterbiev to fight Nicholson

“See you on November 22 in Riyadh. I’m continuing my journey, no matter what,” said Beterbiev.

Artur is fighting Deon Nicholson on The Ring IV event on November 22nd at the ANB Arena in Riyadh. The two are part of the David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde undercard.