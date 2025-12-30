Usyk’s Next Fight Is About Control, Not Risk

Any proposed bout has been discussed for either Las Vegas or Los Angeles, locations that offer familiarity and control rather than risk. Both markets provide predictable commissions, established broadcast infrastructure, and a known audience for an American name like Wilder. The choice of venue aligns with the opponent selection. It reduces variables rather than introducing them.

Wilder fits that situation. He is still a known name in the United States, but he no longer carries influence. His last strong win came years ago. Since then, he has taken clear losses and returned in a low-profile fight that did not change his standing. He does not bring risk. He does not bring leverage.

A fight in Las Vegas or Los Angeles would be more about symbolism than competition. It puts Usyk back in the U.S. without placing him in a difficult position. It also allows his team to step away from Saudi-backed events for the moment without shutting that door completely. This is about options, not principles.

What has been left out of the discussion is whether Wilder is still a meaningful opponent. He is not. The fight would not settle anything in the division. It would not clarify the title picture. It would serve a business purpose.

Usyk has earned the right to choose this kind of fight. But it should be described honestly. This is not about risk or urgency. It is about a champion picking a safe name at the end of his run.