Ryan Garcia Turns 27 – How Much More Drama, Fun, Controversy.....And Great Fight Action Can We Expect From “KingRy?”

It is probably, I think you will agree, fellow fight fan, no big exaggeration to say that Ryan Garcia has lived something like multiple lives already; even though he is not yet 30. Garcia, who celebrates his 27th birthday today (and, going by Garcia’s ability to party, it will be a big celebration for him and his buddies today!) has been through so much.

A gifted boxer/fighter, one with uncommon speed of hand and good looks, Garcia has netted $millions and he has come close to reaching the mountain top of his chosen sport. Unfortunately, “KingRy” has also suffered some crushing lows, with mental health issues having plagued him, his demons having hurt him far more than any ring foe has thus far managed to do.

Garcia has also had run-ins with his promoter Oscar De La Hoya, he has gone through a number of boxing trainers, and Garcia is yet to win the big one – as in a world title. In addition, Garcia is coming off a humbling loss, this to big underdog Rolly Romero. There is talk of a rematch, but the one big battle Garcia may have to overcome is that of staying focused, of being clean and sober. Garcia has all the skill in the world and now he needs to refrain from abusing his skills.

Can Garcia finally put the wild years behind him?

If he can do it – and it could prove to be one big, big if – Garcia still has enough time in which to live up to his massive potential, to walk his so-called laid out path to greatness. It’s unfair – to Garcia and to his fans – but so far in his 27 years, Garcia’s out of the ring, shall we say, activities, have been far more entertaining and headline-capturing than his boxing achievements have been.

But again, there is still time for Garcia to put it right in a big, even massive way. But can Garcia reign it in….. can he cease the partying, can he ditch the sense of entitlement, can he rise above the belief that he knows better than anyone else? It’s a lot to ask, for sure. But Garcia, 24-2(20) 1 no contest, really does have boxing greatness in his future, so long as he can look that far.

Will he commit to greatness or settle for the good life?

It’s not easy being a multi, multi-millionaire at age 25 (I guess, anyway!), especially when you are a boxer, a man involved in THE toughest sport on the planet, and Garcia has been entitled to the fun he’s enjoyed up until now.

But here, as he approaches his peak, his prime, it is to be hoped Garcia can fully devote himself to achieving all that he can achieve in the ring. But if he can’t do it, well, hey, Garcia has had one heck of a blast doing his thing. Either way, let’s hope Garcia can keep on keeping on.