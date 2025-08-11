Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs. Uisma Lima: WBA Title Eliminator Set for October 11 on DAZN in Philadelphia

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will be fighting Uisma Lima (14-1, 10 KOs) in a WBA junior middleweight title eliminator in his first bout at 154 on October 11th on DAZN at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Jaron Ennis’ Opponent Disappoints Fans

Ennis’ message on X, announcing his fight, was upbeat, and he did not realize how fans would react to his choice of opponent. Unlike ‘Boots’, they’re not happy with this choice, viewing it as more of the same weak matchmaking that had become a trademark for Ennis since he started his career nine years ago.

WBA Gives Ennis Red Carpet Treatment

The World Boxing Association is giving the former IBF and WBA welterweight champion Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) the red carpet treatment by giving him the green light to fight in an eliminator in his first contest in the 154-lb division against the #10-ranked Lima instead of #4 Jesus Ramos or #7 Israil Madrimov. Those guys would have been a lot tougher for Ennis.

Eddie Hearn Hypes Ennis’ Debut

“I cannot wait to see what sort of animal this man will be at his new weight,” said Ennis’ promoter, Eddie Hearn, discussing his debut at 154 against Lima. “But October 11 is a real test. Uisma has consistently won fights on hostile territory.”

The fighters that Uisma Lima has beaten on “hostile territory” have been low-level non-contenders. Lima has never beaten any top 15-ranked contenders during his six-year pro career. Lima stepped up once again against Aaron McKenna in 2023 and lost by a wide 10-round unanimous decision. Lima has come back from that loss to defeat these obscure fighters:

– Shervantaigh Koopman

– Sukhdeep Singh Bhatti

– Haro Matevosyan

– Araik Marutjan

Ennis Brushes Off Haters

“They can say what they want; it doesn’t make a difference. These dudes can’t tie my shoes. I’m the best in the world and they know it! I want all the big names and belts – THE TOUR CONTINUES,” said Jaron Ennis about his debut at 154 against the little-known fringe contender Uisma Lima.