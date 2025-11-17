A Sanctioned Pro Fight, With 10-Ounce Gloves, Scheduled For Eight-Rounds: Will Anthony Joshua Vs. Jake Paul Possibly Last More Than A Couple Of Minutes?

So, as you have most likely read or heard by now, fellow fight fan, it’s actually, really to goodness happening: Anthony Joshua will fight Jake Paul in Miami on December 19. As crazy as this absolutely is, and as much as so many of us see this as nothing but a mismatch – actually, that and a gross money-grab on the part of AJ – the fight will do crazy numbers.

The rules have been laid out:

Is This Even A Real Fight Anymore?

The fight will be scheduled for eight, three-minute rounds, the two fighters will not wear head-gear, but will don 10-ounce gloves, and Joshua must not scale more than 245-pounds.

But will this one even break the two-minute mark? If everything is legit, and no prearranged script has been penned and agreed to, Joshua, whether or not he’s anything like the force he once was, surely wipes Paul out in a flash. If not, well, the boxing world will have officially gone mad!

Joshua has spoken about the upcoming bout, with the former two-time heavyweight champ stating, quite worryingly, that we will see “a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future.”

Are We Really Watching Boxing Turn Into A Carnival?

This is what we’re afraid of, the sport becoming more and more a circus, with many, many more “funny fights,” as heavyweight contender Agit Kabayel recently described matchups such as Joshua-Paul, taking place; even dominating the sport. If money is all that matters to fighters like Joshua, well, what can we do about it?

Joshua says he’s not interested in whether we like his upcoming December fight or not.

“Jake or anyone can get this work,” Joshua said. “I took some time out, and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me. Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected. Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet all over Jake Paul’s face.”

So much for Joshua justifying (but not defending) his decision to take this, again, let’s say it, gross mismatch/money-grab. The way things are going, I’m going to end up rooting for a Paul win. How that would show AJ up for being greedy.

Paul says he WILL get the win, and he has already done something Joshua has not done, and that’s make an apology regarding the fight. But not in the way we might have felt would be appropriate. Paul has said sorry to the UK fans, ahead of what he says will be a win that will make “every doubt disappear.”

“When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title,” Paul said. “To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the UK, I am sorry.”

I’m not a Jake Paul hater, and this fight is not at all what I wanted. How about you guys?