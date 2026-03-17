He’s been around for years, built steadily with careful matchmaking that kept him winning and visible. That approach took him to a fight with Canelo Alvarez, where he came up short, and the reset didn’t go clean either. Munguia was knocked out by Bruno Surace in 2024 in a fight that was supposed to steady him, then avenged that loss last May with a 12-round decision. The first result is still hard to ignore given the level of opponent.

The fight with Reséndiz had already been discussed earlier this year before talks broke down over money, but the slot on this card stayed open and the matchup returned once terms were sorted.

Other options were explored during the delay, including Jermall Charlo, but Munguia ended up with the spot.

Reséndiz gets his first defence while Munguia gets another title shot, which follows a familiar pattern in how these fights are made. The name that sells gets the call.