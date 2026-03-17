Jarrell Miller is set to face unbeaten heavyweight Lenier Pero on April 25 in Las Vegas, as reported by Carlos Linares.
The fight was delayed earlier in the year over purse disagreements before being finalized following Miller’s recent win, putting him back in against another rising opponent, while Pero steps into the toughest fight of his career so far.
“The most exciting, the most entertaining Heavyweight in the world is back in action bringing the fireworks,” said Miller. “And remember, when you step in the ring with me, there’s always a price to toupee!”
“I respect Jarrell Miller and what he brings to the ring, but this is a big opportunity for me to keep moving forward,” said Pero. “I’ve worked my entire life for moments like this, and every fight is another step toward my goal of becoming a world champion.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/17 at 5:45 PM