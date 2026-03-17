“Bring that s*** over here,” Ford wrote. “I’m ending that.”

The timing makes sense from his side. Ford has stayed active and already holds a win over Otabek Kholmatov for a WBA title, along with a decision over Abraham Nova. His only loss came in a close split decision against Nick Ball, and he’s still positioned as a live name around the weight.

Cacace, though, is coming off the strongest run of his career. At 37, he has beaten Joe Cordina, Josh Warrington, Leigh Wood, and most recently Jazza Dickens, building a late surge that has pushed him into bigger fights. The direction being discussed doesn’t point toward Ford.

Frank Warren made it clear after the Dickens fight that the focus is on keeping Cacace at home and moving him into higher-profile bouts.

“He’s a two-time world champion, and it’s unbelievable what he’s done,” Warren said. “We’re going to get bigger fights for him here. This is his home. Ireland. This is where we’re going to make the fights happen.”

Cacace echoed that inside the ring, naming his preferred next step. “I want to unify the division. I want to have Emmanuel Navarrete next.” Ford has made his call. The answer, at least right now, sounds like it’s coming from somewhere else.