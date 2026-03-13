While Catterall expressed disappointment, many fans focused on the opponent itself. Ramirez, a former unified junior welterweight champion, has dropped his last two fights and has not recorded a win since 2024. That record led some observers to argue that a victory over Ramirez would not have significantly improved Catterall’s position in the division.

Several alternative names circulated in the reaction online. Fans frequently suggested that Catterall pursue bouts against active contenders such as Shakhram Giyasov, Rohan Polanco, Brian Norman Jr., Karen Chukhadzhin, or Tiger Johnson instead.

Catterall enters this stretch of his career with mixed recent results. After losing a decision to Arnold Barboza Jr. in February 2025, he rebounded with victories over Ekow Essuman and Harlem Eubank. Those wins came against domestic-level opposition and did little to change how he is viewed across the welterweight division.

Catterall’s style also works against him when it comes to attracting bigger opportunities. Some fans refer to him as the “British Shakur,” a reference to the same safety-first approach seen in Shakur Stevenson’s fights. Catterall spends long stretches stepping back, circling, flicking single jabs, and tying opponents up whenever they close distance. The tactic can win rounds, but it rarely produces excitement, which makes it harder for him to build the kind of fan interest that forces the division’s biggest names to notice him.

At 32, Catterall finds himself in a position where stronger opposition may be required to move his career forward. Even though he holds the #1 position in the WBO welterweight rankings, that status alone has not placed him on the radar of the division’s biggest names. Devin Haney currently holds the WBO title at welterweight, but a mandatory challenger who lacks visibility often struggles to secure that fight without additional leverage.

For Catterall, that leverage likely comes from beating recognizable contenders who are still viewed as legitimate threats. From that standpoint, the Ramirez matchup looked like a poor choice. A win over a veteran coming off consecutive losses might have added another name to his record, but it would not have done much to change how the top fighters at 147 view him.