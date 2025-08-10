Jack Catterall’s Laughable Callout of Teofimo Lopez Met with Fan Ridicule

Fans on social media are ridiculing Jack Catterall after he asked Teofimo Lopez to fight him next. Catterall tagged Turki Alalshikh with his request, hoping that he’d help negotiate the fight with Lopez.

Fans Mock Catterall’s Request

After Catterall’s last performance against Harlem Eubank on July 5th, his chances of getting Teofimo or any notable fighter to agree to fight him are zero. He’s got to start from the bottom all over again after that fight, and his previous one before that against Arnold Barboza Jr.

Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) is focusing on trying to get a fight against Shakur Stevenson. That’s a fight that would be boring, but it would pay.

Catterall (31-2, 13 KOs) should look towards fighting contenders ranked near the bottom of the welterweight division. He doesn’t have the pop in his punches to fight the top contenders at 147, like Shakhram Giyasov or Rohan Polanco.

Even if Turki were willing to pay Teofimo a ton of money to fight Catterall, he’d likely refuse because he doesn’t want to face a runner.