Barboza sounded equally comfortable with the change. The former interim titleholder said the weight felt good and looked relaxed on the scale as he prepares to headline close to home in Southern California. After competing in major fights across different countries, Barboza spoke about how meaningful it is to return to a big stage in front of local fans.

The matchup carries a little more urgency than a typical division debut. Both fighters are coming off losses and need a convincing win to keep themselves relevant in the crowded welterweight picture. That reality gives the fight a simple storyline. One of them will prove the move to 147 came at the right moment, while the other may leave still searching for answers.

The Honda Center card includes several recognizable names. Gabriela Fundora defends her undisputed flyweight championship, Oscar Collazo puts his unified minimumweight titles on the line, and Alexis Rocha meets former champion JoJo Diaz in another welterweight clash.

Even with those fights on the lineup, the main event carries its own intrigue. Barboza and Sims are both treating this division as the place where their careers move forward, and Saturday night will reveal which one truly belongs there.