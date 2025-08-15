DAZN Official PPV Weights: Itauma vs. Whyte and Hrgovic vs. Adeleye

Dillian Whyte looked like a new man at today’s weigh-in, coming in at a trim 244 1/2 pounds for his 12-round battle against Moses Itauma on Saturday, August 16th in Riyadh. Whyte’s weight is the lightest for him in a decade since 2015, and his physique looks entirely different than it has in years.

Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs) looked bigger than Whyte (31-23, 21 KOs) during the face-off, but came in lighter at 235 1/2 lbs.

Official Weigh-in Results

Moses Itauma 235 1/2 vs. Dillian Whyte 244 1/2

Filip Hrgovic 242 vs. David Adeleye 240 1/2

Nick Ball 126 vs. Sam Goodman 125

Raymond Ford 130¼ vs. Abraham Nova 129

The fight that many fans are interested in is the heavyweight clash between Filip Hrgovic (18-1, 14 KOs) and David Adeleye (14-1, 13 KOs). Hrgovic predicted that he’s going to “destroy” Adeleye.

“I think it’s a really disastrous style match-up for Dillian. Firstly, you’ve got a southpaw,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing King Media. “Age matchup, bad for Dillian. Activity matchup, bad for Dillian, but he’s a tough man, and he’s a good heavyweight.

“I just hope that he can ask some of the questions that we want to ask of Moses. How’s his chin, and what’s he like when it gets tough? Maybe he’s the guy to do it. I think the first three or four rounds are going to be really tough for Dillian. If he can get through those, get close to his chest, and wear him down, it might get interesting.

“He looks tiny in comparison. When I sat next to him yesterday, he’s half the size he used to be,” said Hearn about Whyte. “And even in the head-to-head, Moses looked much bigger than him, which is something you rarely see in face-offs with Dillian Whyte. Maybe he’s adapted his training. Maybe he felt the need to be sharper with quicker feet against a light man. We’ll see if that’s a good or bad thing tomorrow,” said Hearn.