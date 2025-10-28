Terence Crawford’s Next Move: Roy Jones Wants Him to Drop to 160 and ‘Close It Off’

As soon as the official cards were read out at the conclusion of Terence Crawford’s super fight with Canelo Alvarez, with “Bud” of course having his hand raised back in September, fans began asking, what next, what now for the future Hall of Famer? Here, as we approach November, we’re still asking the same question.

Crawford may actually decide to retire, to go out on top. Crawford could possibly box a return fight with Canelo. Or maybe Crawford, 42-0(31) will look to fight at yet another weight and win yet another world title there? In fact, this is just what fellow great and Crawford admirer Roy Jones says Crawford should do next: drop down to middleweight and win a world title there so as to “close it off.”

Roy Jones Tells Crawford: Forget Canelo, Go Win at 160

Jones, speaking with Ring Magazine, said he is not really interested in seeing Crawford and Canelo run it back, with the former multi-weight ruler saying he would far prefer to see Crawford try and win a world title in the traditional 160 pound weight division.

“I think he should go down and win a title at 160, and close it off – that would be fire,” Jones said of Crawford. “[I’m] not really [interested in a Canelo rematch]. Canelo can do anything he wants to do. He’s done so much already.”

Can Crawford Become a Six-Weight Champion?

It is also interesting wondering what move Canelo will make next, but Crawford is by far the hotter, more exciting fighter of the two. Can Crawford become a six-weight world champion, and if so, will his next coronation take place at middleweight? It would be fascinating seeing “Bud” square off with the man who is arguably the top dog at 160 right now, this being the hungry, skilled, and dangerous Janibek Alimkhnaulay, 17-0(12) who will box Erislandy Lara in a three-belt unification clash in December.

If Alimkhnaulay can beat Lara and add the WBA middleweight title to the IBF and WBO belts he currently holds, then maybe Crawford will look his way and will like the idea of trying to win those three titles? Maybe. Jones is probably right here, this is the most interesting and the most exciting option for Crawford right now. For one thing, we can forget all the silly talk that says Crawford “has to fight David Benavidez.” Crawford has to do nothing of the sort. As a modern great who won his first world title down at 135 pounds, why on earth would Crawford fight a 175 pound beast like Benavidez!?

Let’s all wait and see what direction Crawford opts to go in next.