Devin Haney says he wants Terence Crawford to retire now after his big win over Canelo Alvarez last month on September 13th. He states that the 38-year-old Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) has “accomplished everything” in the sport during his 17-year professional career.

Mount Rushmore Debate

Devin says he views the three-division undisputed champion Crawford as an “all-time great.” He doesn’t say whether he views Crawford as #1 or among the top four on the Mount Rushmore of boxing. That’s something that Terence has made a big deal about, believing that a victory over Alvarez made him one of the top four fighters ever.

Crawford’s once-a-year schedule makes it difficult to view him among the top four or even the top 10 of the all-time greats. He’s not busy enough.

All-Time Great Status Secured

“All-time great for sure. He’s definitely an all-time great,” said Devin Haney to the media about Terence Crawford. “Nah, I don’t think so,” said Haney when asked if Crawford should continue to box after his win over Canelo Alvarez on September 13th.

It’s understandable why it would be a good idea for Crawford to follow Haney’s advice. If he stays around much longer, he’s going to get beaten, especially if he chooses to take a year break following his win over Canelo.

If Crawford moves down to 160 to fight one of the middleweight champions, he’ll be taking a big risk if he faces Janibek Alimkhnuly. He has a lot of power, and will be attacking him in a way that is more aggressive than what Canelo did. Crawford isn’t expected to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against any of the contenders at 168 or the WBC interim champion, Christian Mbilli. The money wouldn’t be huge, and they would be difficult fights for Crawford.

“He’s Accomplished Everything”

“I think he’s accomplished everything in boxing already. I see where he’s coming from. He feels he’s on the top of his game, and he’s on the top of his game. So, why stop? I don’t think he should continue. But it’s easy for me to say,” said Haney.

Crawford’s performance against Canelo wasn’t him at “top of his game.” He didn’t look as sharp as he’d been in his previous fight against Israil Madrimov on August 3, 2024, and definitely not at the level he was at when he beat Errol Spence on July 29, 2023.