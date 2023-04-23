Is Tank Davis The New Face Of Boxing?

Going into last night’s clash of unbeaten fighters, in Tank Davis and Ryan Garcia, it was said by quite a few people how the winner would emerge as “The Face of Boxing.” As we know, southpaw Tank Davis won the fight, this by sickening body shot KO, and he is now a hugely impressive 29-0(27). Tank, at age 28, might be approaching his absolute peak and he himself says he is indeed The Face of Boxing.

But is he? Some fans might point to the also excellent and unbeaten Shakur Stevenson as the peaking fighter deserving of the distinction. Others may say Canelo Alvarez still holds the honour. Or maybe you point to another fighter? But it’s clear Tank is a special fighter, one who has a massive future.

Who could Tank fight next? The following names have already been mentioned for Davis, who has won belts at three weights during his now ten year pro career.

Shakur Stevenson.

This one, if promoted right, could be huge, maybe even bigger than last night’s fight between Tank and Garcia. Two super-fast southpaws, each having great boxing skill and talent. This would be a potential classic between two in their prime operators, each laying claim to the title of the pound-for-pound best.

The Devin Haney-Vasiliy Lomachenko winner.

Haney and Loma get it on next month, and Tank against the winner seems like a dream fight that could become reality. Haney, huge for the 135 pound weight limit, is arguably as fast as Tank with his hands, and though Haney doesn’t have the firepower Tank has, his ring IQ is through the roof. But can “old man” Lomachenko teach Haney some things as he takes his belts on May 20, and if so, could Loma and his “Matrix” give Tank a real nightmare of a test?

Garcia rematch.

A return match has already been spoken of, and Garcia says he hopes for it one day. Maybe, as good as last night’s fight was (nobody was booing or asking for their money back at the end), we could see it again. That said, it’s tough to see how Garcia could really and significantly improve on last night’s showing. Or maybe you agree with this folks who say Garcia would have been sharper had he done what Tank did, and taken a tune-up prior to last night’s fight?

Either way, and whoever he fights next, Tank Davis will command centre stage. Tank is a star, whether he’s The Face of Boxing or not.