Did Ryan Garcia Quit Against Tank Davis? Two Former Champs Says Yes

The quit word in boxing, don’t you just hate it? Not in any way a word, or an accusation, to throw around lightly, the word quit does nevertheless come up more often than it should; often from people who should know better. Last night, in what was a terrific fight that seemed to be living up to its considerable hype, Tank Davis and Ryan Garcia put it all on the line in a fight that has deservedly been referred to as a one the sport of boxing needed at this time.

The ending came in a flash, this in round seven, after both unbeaten stars had had their moments in the 136 pound catch-weight showdown. Tank cracked Garcia with a wicked left hand shot to the liver, a punch so fast it was hard to see in real time. Garcia went down in a delayed reaction fall and he was unable to beat the count and the fight was over.

Garcia, who was obviously in intense pain, said post-fight that he simply “couldn’t breathe” after the perfectly placed shot caught him. But some people have suggested Garcia could have done more, that he could have tried harder to get back up.

Tony Bellew, who took to social media after last night’s fight, is one such person. As is Andy Ruiz, who also placed his thoughts on social media after the end of last night’s big fight in Las Vegas. Both former champions feel Garcia quit.

“Spewed it!,” Bellew wrote of Garcia. “Yes they really hurt but you’ve gotta rise! Do it once and you’ll do it again!”

While Ruiz claimed Garcia “gave up.”

“Gervonta did what he had to do, man. He won the fight,” Ruiz said. “I was wanting for Ryan but he gave up, man, I feel like he gave up. I feel like he should’ve did what he had to do to win the fight. When we get down we gotta get back up. We gotta ask God for that victory….. He should’ve did more. He should’ve risked his life more.”

Strong words from both former champions, from Ruiz in particular. But is this criticism of Garcia warranted? Did Bellew, during his career, ever get back up from a nasty shot to the liver? Has Ruiz ever got back up from a sickening body shot during his career?

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, of course, but Ruiz and Bellew are both, in my opinion, out of line here. But what do YOU guys think?