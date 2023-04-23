Rolly Romero denies Ryan Garcia quit in KO loss to Tank Davis

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero insists that Ryan Garcia didn’t quit against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last Saturday night after getting knocked down from a body shot at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rolly, who knows what it’s like to be KO’d by Tank Davis (29-0, 27 KOs), says that the “liver shot” that Gervonta hit the previously undefeated Ryan (23-1, 19 KOs) with in the seventh round will “kill you.”

It looked to some boxing fans that Ryan flat-out quit and didn’t want anymore after getting dropped with the body shot by Tank.

They point out that when Ryan got knocked down earlier in the fight in round two, he became gunshy and afraid-looking. Moreover, he stopped fighting aggressively for the remainder of the bout until finally taking a knee in the seventh and being counted out.

Last year, Rolly was knocked out in the sixth round by Tank after getting poleaxed by a right hand. In some ways, that fight was far more competitive and exciting than last night’s contest involving a mostly timid-looking Ryan Garcia.

Rolly says he’s going to be facing Tank Davis soon in a rematch after he captures the vacant WBA light welterweight title against 40-year-old Ismael Barroso next month on May 13th in their headliner on Showtime at The Cosmopolitan, Paradise, Nevada.

Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) had been scheduled to face Alberto Puello on May 13th for his WBA belt, but he tested positive for a banned substance and was pulled from the card.

Subsequently, the WBA 140-lb title is expected to be stripped from Puello and made vacant for Rolly and #1 Barroso (24-3-2, 22 KOs) to contest on May 13th.

“It was a good fight, but let’s be honest, Tank’s toughest opponent by far has been me. Me and him are going to run that s**t back. I’m going to get my world title on May 13th [against Ismael Barroso], and then we’re going to run that s**t back,” said Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero to Fight Hub TV when asked about his thoughts on Gervonta ‘TTank’ Davis’ seventh round knockout victory over Ryan Garcia last Saturday night.

“I’ll be honest with you. Tank had him from the beginning. I could see what was going on. I don’t want to give too much detail, but I saw what Tank was doing, you know?

“He did reach, but there was some things,” said Rolly on whether Ryan Garcia made the mistake of reaching with his punches. “Ryan shouldn’t have been rushing on that, man.

“He was more patient,” said Rolly on what Tank Davis was the better man in the fight. “At the end, Ryan got up and fought like a damn champion, you know? “He got dropped in the second round, got up, and fought like a champ.

“It was a good body shot, man. It was a good shot,” said Rolly on whether Ryan quit after getting dropped by Gervonta in round seven. “A liver shot will kill you, man.”