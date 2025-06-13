“He Must Have Broke a Nail Tweeting,” Says Rolly Romero on Ryan Garcia’s Post-Fight Hand Surgery

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero isn’t buying the injury excuse some fans are making for his defeat on May 2nd at Times Square in New York. Garcia had recent surgery on his right hand following his 12-round decision loss to Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) on Turki Alalshikh’s Riyadh Season card. Ryan’s fans have used the hand problem as an excuse for why he lost.

Rolly Mocks “Tweeting Hand” Injury

Romero says Kingry (24-2, 20 KOs) must have injured a nail doing all the Tweeting, because he felt he was at full power, punching hard during their fight. He seemed to give up after being dropped in the second round by Rolly and played it safe for the remainder of the fight to avoid getting knocked out.

The loss ruined Garcia’s plans for a lucrative rematch against Devin Haney in October. That would have been a big payday for him, but it’s no longer happening after the way he was beaten. Surprisingly, Ryan hasn’t been talking about wanting to rematch Rolando, and that’s a signal that he doesn’t believe he can win.

“He must have broke a nail tweeting,” said Rolly Romero to Fighthype when asked about his thoughts on Ryan Garcia having hand surgery. “What I want to know real quick about the whole hand surgery thing. He was literally perfectly fine 10 days before the fight, hitting the bag, acting like it was me. Maybe he broke his hand trying to act like me. You got to generate a lot of power.”

Ryan appeared to be throwing with excellent power in his right hand during the fight. He wasn’t letting his hands go with either hand after being knocked down by Rolly in round two. That knockdown took something out of him, and he didn’t seem like he wanted to take the risk after that.

Rematch Clause, Devin Haney Complications

“There was a rematch clause, but it’s complicated because it had to do with Devin, too,” said Romero about whether there was a rematch clause for his fight against Ryan Garcia. “No way. Ryan is strong,” said Rolando when asked if it seemed like Kingry was holding back during the fight due to his injured hand. So, I don’t know. All that stuff came out of nowhere. Why wasn’t it addressed?”

It’s a bad look on Garcia’s part that he isn’t pushing for a rematch with Rolly, because he was the favorite going into that match. It was supposed to be a mismatch, but he completely chickened out after the incident in the second round. For image purposes, Ryan should be calling out Romero to let fans know that he’s got the courage to try to avenge the loss.

Rolly Claims He Was Injured

“If anything, I was the one injured,” said Rolly. “They were massaging my shoulder for a whole hour. You know how hard it is to throw punches after they massage your shoulder for a whole hour? You can’t snap it no more. So, the one who was injured was me.

“I’m over there warming up, and then going back and sitting down to get massaged for five minutes. It was like that for a whole hour,” said Rolly.