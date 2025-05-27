Is Caleb Plant a Cherry Picker? Resendiz Fight Examined

Caleb Plant claims he’s fighting “the best” with his match against middleweight Armando Resendiz this Saturday night at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The former IBF super middleweight champion Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) is headlining against Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) in a 12-round fight on PBC on Prime Video.

Fight Preview: Plant vs. Resendiz

If Plant wins, he’ll face Jermall Charlo, 35, next if he’s victorious in his co-feature bout on Saturday’s card against Thomas LaManna. Jermall hasn’t fought in two years, and whether he’ll defeat the journeyman LaManna is questionable.

Caleb Plant’s Popularity Myth

“I feel over the last three years, I’m almost one of boxing’s most loved. Even though I handled that [Trevor McCumby fight] in fashion, even though he had a couple of moments, they try to make it seem like the same thing with him,” said Caleb Plant to Dan Rafael’s YouTube channel, talking about his recent struggle against little known fringe contender Trevor McCumby, who had him hurt early.

Plant is not “boxing’s most loved” for losing to Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez. Plant’s wins in the last four years have come against lesser fighters, fringe contender Trevor McCumby, and a shot-to-the-head 39-year-old Anthony Dirrell. What we’re beginning to see is that Plant is a cherry picker and has done nothing to redeem himself since his loss to Benavidez in 2023.

Choosing McCumby and now middleweight Resendiz shows that he’s not trying to redeem himself. This is about taking easy fights that he knows he can win, with the hope that Canelo will give him a rematch if he keeps winning long enough.

Resendiz: A “Best” Test?

“I’m going to get my hand raised [against Armando Resendiz]. I plan to get it done in fashion, but regardless of what happens, you’re going to hear the words, ‘And still [interim WBA 168-lb champion].’ I want to test my skills against the best,” said Plant.

If Caleb wants to test himself against the best, what is he doing fighting middleweight Resendiz and Trevor McCumby? Those are not the best. Neither of those guys are anywhere close to being the best. Resendiz fights at 160, and was recently knocked out by Elijah Garcia in 2023, and journeyman Marcos Hernandez beat him.

Plant’s Charlo Justification

“I was looking for the biggest test,” said Plant about why he wants to fight inactive 35-year-old Jermall Charlo next if they both win their fights on Saturday. “Munguia was busy with Bruno [Surace]. Canelo was busy with Scull. Edgar Berlanga is part of the witness protection program when it comes to me, I guess. I’ve been begging for that fight, asking for that fight. Not much interest in it.”

Plant is being disingenuous when he says he wants Jermall because he’s “looking for the biggest test.” Charlo hasn’t fought in two years since 2023, and he looked washed in that fight against Jose Benavidez Jr. Before that, Jermall hadn’t fought in two and a half years. There are four or five fighters at 168 that Caleb could have picked if he wanted to “fight the best.” Those fighters would likely beat him.

So, they’re not guys that he’s interested in fighting. Plant doesn’t want to admit it, but he’s just as calculated in selecting his opponents as cherry pickers. It’s there to be seen. If you’re about fighting the best, why are you fighting the middleweight Resendiz? Why did you fight bottom-ranked Trevor McCumby?

“So, this [fighting Charlo?] was the fastest way for me to get to a big fight that I want. But Charlo needed a fight to get busy and active, and so, I wanted it enough to say, ‘I’ll take one of those fights, too. If you’ve got to take a fight to stay active, then I’ll stay active in the meantime, and me and you can run it later in the year,” said Plant.

What Plant isn’t saying is that this is his second consecutive tune-up fight, and that he could have fought a better opponent than middleweight Resendiz. Plant could have fought one of these fighters:

– Osleys Iglesias

– Christian Mbilli

– David Morrell

– Diego Pacheco

Why Plant Avoids Top Contenders

We know why Plant chose Resendiz over those fighters, but it would be refreshing if he admitted that he wants easy fights. Plant wants the lucrative rematch with Canelo Alvarez, but the only way to guarantee that he gets it is by avoiding risky opposition.