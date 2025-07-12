Canelo Backs Usyk with $500K Bet Ahead of Dubois Rematch at Wembley!

It seems Mexican star Canelo Alvarez has a little of the Floyd “Money” Mayweather about him when it comes to laying down a big bet or two. Canelo, who learnt plenty when he boxed, and was outboxed by Mayweather back in 2013, has taken to X to state how he is backing Oleksandr Usyk in his fast-approaching return fight with Daniel Dubois.

The fight, one that will see Usyk try and become a two-time unified heavyweight champion, will of course take place at Wembley Stadium on July 19. And though some fans along with some experts are picking younger man Dubois to beat Usyk this time, Canelo is going with the Ukrainian southpaw – to the tune of half a million.

Canelo’s $500K bet on Usyk turns heads ahead of Wembley clash

“Over the past five years, Usyk has beaten the best. Oleksandr has very strong stamina; he’s very technical and smart,” Canelo wrote on social media. “When I see someone with that kind of focus, I back them. That’s why I placed a big bet on his victory. Oleksandr, you do you!”

Canelo’s bet, as part of a promotion, is a big one, but Canelo as we know can afford it. It really is quite crazy to recall now, how there were some talks a few years back of Canelo actually fighting Usyk, this at cruiserweight. How on earth would that fight have gone had it actually been a seriously looked at match-up!

For now, Usyk is closing in on retirement and he aims to pick up a repeat win over Dubois and then box maybe one more fight before walking away, absolutely into The Hall of Fame when the time comes.

As for Canelo, he has a massive fight of his own to take care of in September, when he will of course face fellow pound-for-pounder Terence Crawford. Will any large wagers be placed on the outcome of that fight, and if so, in whose favour?