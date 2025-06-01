Caleb Plant Claims Injured Right Hand Led to Split Decision Loss Against Underdog Armando Resendiz

Caleb Plant (23-3, 14 KOs) claims he fought with an injured right hand in his 12-round split decision loss to underdog Armando Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Caleb’s Scorecard

Caleb still thinks he did enough to defeat Resendiz 7-5, and he felt he won five of the first six rounds. The judges scored it 116-112 for Resendiz, 115-113 for Plant, and 116-112 for Resendiz. Few fans on social media agree with Plant. They saw him losing, and many felt it should have been wider than the scores turned in by the two judges who had Resendiz winning.

Plant said he’s still interested in fighting Jermall Charlo next. However, he revealed that he has a rematch clause. He says he’s “more than willing” to fight Charlo again.

It sounds like Plant has already made up his mind that he wants to go through with the original plans for the fight against Jermall. They were both supposed to win their tune-ups on Saturday night for a rematch to happen. He obviously knows it would be risky to fight Resendiz again because he seems to have him figured out. A rematch might be worse for Plant.

Plant’s Injury Excuse

“I didn’t use my right hand as much as I wanted. It was kind of bothering me,” said Caleb Plant to the media at the post-fight press conference, revealing that his right hand was injured during his fight against Armando Resendiz.

It looked like Plant was too busy trying not to get hit for him to open up with his offense. He was getting nailed with hard punches from Resendiz when he was throwing right hands.

“‘I feel like I won the first five of the six,” said Plant. “I felt I could have pulled two out down the stretch along the way. That’s 7-5 right there. I feel like I did enough to win the fight 7-5, but the judges didn’t see it that way.

“I’d go right to the Charlo fight, but we got a rematch clause. I’m more than willing to run it right back,” said Plant.