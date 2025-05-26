Hitchins-Kambosos: Can Kambosos Revive His Career?

IBF light welterweight champion Richardson Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) and the former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. (22-3, 10 KOs) are trying to create buzz for their fight in 19 days on June 14th at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. They have a lot of work to do because the match-up hasn’t caught fire with the public, who see the fight as a mismatch.

(Credit: Matchroom)

Building Fight Buzz

If ‘Emperor’ Kambosos can pull off an upset, he will make millions from the Australian market, having his Aussie fans eating out of his hand once again, like back in 2022. He made a lot of money from his upset of Teofimo Lopez in 2021, and he can increase his fortune with a shock upset of Hitchins.

Kambosos comes into the fight with a lowly 2-3 record in his last five fights, including a knockout loss to Vasily Lomachenko in 2024 and two defeats against Devin Haney in 2022. Fans would be more interested in the Hitchins-Kambosos fight if Kambosos had beaten a couple of solid fighters at 135 and 140 to make the match look competitive. Kambosos’ one big career win over Teofimo Lopez in 2021 is viewed as a fluke.

Most fans agree that Matchroom should have picked a better opponent for Hitchins to make his first defense of his IBF 140-lb belt, someone like Subriel Matias. Richardson has shown no interest in fighting that guy, which is understandable because he’s a pressure fighter, and Hitchins struggles against those types. He wanted more of a soft touch for his first defense. That’s where Kambosos comes in. He fits the description and will make Hitchins look better than he actually is.

Richardson Hitchins: “You got stopped by Lomachenko. I’m way bigger. I’m not small like Lomachenko, and I’m faster,” said Richardson to Matchroom Boxing.

George Kambosos Jr: “I’m scared.So, you’re telling me that you’re better than Lomachenko?”

Hitchins: “Yes. He lost to Devin Haney. I’m better than Devin Haney.”

$50,000 Bet Details

Kambosos: “I’m sitting on millions.”

Hitchins: “Let’s make a bet. $50,000.”

Kambosos: “Done. No problem. I’m going to beat you.”

Hitchins: “You haven’t made that much money in the sport.”

Kambosos: “You think?”

Hitchins: “No. You haven’t made that much money.”

Kambosos: “What’s the highest payday you’ve made?”

Hitchins: “You.”