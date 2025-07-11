Crocker vs Donovan II Official: Irish Rivals Clash for Vacant IBF Welterweight Title

It’s official: the rematch between Irish welterweights Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan will contest the vacant IBF title. With the move up in weight to the 154 pound division by Jaron “Boots” Ennis, the belt was vacated, and now, in a rematch of their controversial March fight, the two Irish warriors will meet in what is being called “the biggest fight in Irish boxing history.”

Back in March, Donovan was winning the fight comfortably on the score cards, but he was disqualified for hitting Crocker after the bell in round eight. Now, Matchroom have confirmed that the return fight will be for the IBF belt, with Crocker being the number one IBF contender, and with Donovan being the number three ranked contender. The date and venue for the rematch are still to be confirmed, but Windsor Park in Northern Ireland is a strong possibility to host the fight.

What Went Wrong in March’s Controversial Clash?

“World title fight! The biggest fight in Irish boxing history. Time to prove them all wrong,” Crocker wrote on social media upon hearing the news.

“It’s my time to become IBF world champion,” wrote Donovan. “Thank you to my team. It’s going to be history on the Emerald Isles 26 years young. Let’s go!”

This is indeed a huge fight for Irish boxing. The last time an Irish fighter held a version of the world welterweight title was way back in 1993, this when Eamon Loughran defeated Lorenzo Smith to win the WBO belt at 147 pounds.

So, who wins the rematch, Donovan or Crocker? Hopefully we will not see anything controversial this time, and this rivalry can be put to bed.

Southpaw Donovan is currently 14-1(11), while Crocker has a 21-0(11) record. Wherever it is that this fight is held, expect a huge, sell-out crowd to show up on the night