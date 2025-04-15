Inactive and Coming Off Loss, Edwin De Los Santos Gets Unlikely Title Shot Against WBO Champion Keyshawn Davis

Top Rank will announce WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis’s next fight this Friday, April 18th, for June 7th at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Fans already know the challenger is #13 Edwin De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs), and the reaction is mixed.

Some people think it’s great that De Los Santos, 26, has been selected for Keyshawn’s first defense, while others note that he’s not fought in two years and is coming off a loss. Those aren’t exactly ideal credentials for a challenger unless the idea is to ensure that Keyshawn holds onto his WBO belt as long as possible.

When De Los Santos was still active, he had an impressive win over Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela in 2022. However, on the downside, De Los Santos lost his last fight to Shakur Stevenson and looked gunshy in that contest. William Foster III also beat him.

Those defeats normally would automatically disqualify a fighter to be used as a challenger for a world title, but not in this case. It’s somehow boosted De Los Santos into the spot. It’s pathetic and says a lot about Keyshawn and his efforts to hold onto his belt.

“Keyshawn and Shakur can’t get the barometer fights because sometimes they’re not attainable because they don’t want to fight them,” said Paulie Malignaggi to Fighthype, talking about why Keyshawn Davis is fighting Edwin De Los Santos instead of another fighter.

“Where’s the barometer fight for Gervonta Davis? Where is it? One thing about Keyshawn and Shakur. They are looking for the toughest fights. Keyshawn proved it. That is not an easy first defense of a world title,” said Malignaggi about Davis choosing to fight the big puncher De Los Santos.

Malignaggi is getting sidetracked, talking about Tank Davis rather than staying on topic. We’re talking about Keyshawn and his cherry-picking, not what Tank does. Keyshawn is not a PPV attraction, and it’s doubtful that he ever will be with the short time he has left at 135. He’s already outgrown the division, and he looks huge after rehydrating. I wouldn’t be surprised if he fails to make weight on June 7th.