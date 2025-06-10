Did Keyshawn Intentionally Miss Weight to Dodge De Los Santos?

Trainer Greg Hackett believes Keyshawn Davis intentionally weighed in 4.3 lbs over the 135-lb lightweight limit so he could weasel out of his fight against Edwin De Los Santos last Saturday. He’d heard how hard De Los Santos punches, and seen him work out, and didn’t want to fight him because he was scared of getting knocked out.

Weigh-In Controversy: Davis Scared?

Hackett thinks that the amount of weight that Davis weighed in suggests that he was never serious about fighting him. He’d changed his mind at the last moment, got cold feet, and used the weight to get out of the fight. That match was canceled, and Abdullah Mason’s clash against Jeremia Nakathilia replaced Keyshawn’s match as the headliner.

“When Andy Cruz walked up to you, tapped you on the shoulder, called you a baby to your face, you ain’t had that energy for him,” said coach Greg Hackett to MillCity Boxing about Keyshawn Davis looking timid when his four-time conqueror, Andy Cruz, walked up on him.

Keyshawn appears intimidated by the Cuban Andy Cruz after losing to him four times in the amateurs. The way Davis wilted in the third round of their 2020 Olympic finals, running from him, he would lose in the pros. Cruz has his number.

“For you to get to the weigh-in and be almost five pounds big means you really didn’t try,” said Hackett about Keyshawn weighing in 4.3 lbs over the lightweight limit last Friday for his fight against Edwin De Los Santos. “You really didn’t train. You hit a certain mark and were like, ‘Man, they’re going to have to take to or leave it. But then, you didn’t have that energy for De Los Santos.”

For Keyshawn to come in that heavy, it means that he wasn’t trying to make weight. He might have thought that De Los Santos was so desperate for the payday that he would still take the fight. It would have given Davis a big weight advantage, and he’d be a lot stronger and bigger. De Los Santos looked drained at the weigh-in, because he’s been out of the ring for two years. He’d obviously packed on weight in that time off.

“I really feel like after all that went down, I’m starting to feel like he really didn’t want to fight De Los Santos. I’m starting to feel like that. The whole situation might have been a scapegoat. The crazy thing with Keyshawn is, what do you do now? He’s not the type off guy that likes to apologize. Can you apologize for this type of situation? When you do some s*** like this, can you apologize?” said Hackett.

It could be that Keyshawn wanted out of the fight. So, he intentionally came in so heavy that he knew that De Los Santos’ promoter wouldn’t go through with the fight. In other words, Davis wanted to weasel out of the fight to avoid a potential loss.