The Bundle of Garcia-Romero and Canelo-Scull Highlights the Challenge of Pricing PPV Events in an Era of Discerning Boxing Fans

Fans can save 25% by ordering the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero and Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull events in a bundle for $89.99 on DAZN. Each event sells individually at $59.99.

Discount Details

Fans that have an issue with paying the full price of either of the cards can get a steep discount if they purchase them combined as a bundle, as Turki Alalshikh is offering. Canelo’s card is the one that is receiving the most criticism from boxing fans on social media.

Turki is being inventive by offering the two cards as a bundle because having these two PPV events on consecutive days on May 2nd and 3rd will be a problem for a lot of fans. They would be choosing one or the other. So, offering fans the option of purchasing the two events as a bundle is a smart move. They pay $45 per event instead of $59.99.

The problem is that Canelo-Scull is a horrible fight that few people are interested in seeing. Casuals aren’t familiar with Scull, and the hardcore fans view him as a weak paper champion who should have lost his last fight against Vladimir Shikshkin on October 19th.

Moreover, the undercard for the Canelo vs. Scull event on May 3rd is mediocre, with no interesting fights. Turki would do well to start over with a whole new card and leave his current card for the preliminaries.

May 3rd Canelo-Scull Card

Badou Jack vs. Ryan Rozicki

Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace 2

Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba

Brayan Leon vs. Aaron Rocha Guerrero

Marco Verde vs. Michel Galvan Polina

IBF super middleweight champion Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) is seen as having zero chance against Canelo. So, people don’t want to pay to watch Alvarez beat yet another unworthy fighter after paying to see his soft defenses against Edgar Berlanga, Jaime Munguia, and Billy Joe Saunders.