Tyson Fury posted a video today celebrating his victory over the former heavyweight king, Wladimir Klitschko, from 2015.

‘The Gypsy King’ Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) thanked Wladimir for helping make him a “multi-millionaire.” Tyson defeated then IBF, IBO, and WBO Klitschko by a 12-round unanimous decision exactly a decade ago on November 28, 2015, in Düsseldorf, Germany.

It was a fight that came at the perfect moment for Fury’s career, as he was 27 and Wladimir 39. Had the fight taken place a few years earlier, the chances are high that it would have had a different outcome, and perhaps Tyson would have gotten blown out.

The win by ‘The Gypsy King’ helped pave the way for him to become a superstar in the heavyweight division. Now 37, he’s wealthy, with an estimated net worth of $160 million, and the potential to double that if he comes out of retirement in 2026. The question is, would Fury still have become a superstar even if Klitschko had annihilated him? Given how weak the heavyweight division was from 2016 to 2023, he would have.

“It’s been a decade today, 10 years later, since I dethroned the long-reigning heavyweight champion of the world, Wladimir Klitschko, on the 28th of November, 2015. On that night, I said, ‘Today, Tyson Fury goes down as a legend.’ That was before the fight. Never mind beating him and doing exactly what I did. I’ve been celebrating every day, Wladimir, for 10 years. Thank you, Wlad, for making me a multi-millionaire, a very successful, and a multi-time world champion,” said Tyson Fury on social media.

The fight wasn’t a great watch. Fury mostly scratched at the air with jabs, making the gun-shy Wladimir hesitant to attack him. The punches that Tyson landed were the slapping variety and nothing of substance. In the 11th, Fury was penalized for repeated rabbit punches. He went a little overboard with his punches to the back of Klitschko’s head.