Trainer Andy Lee expects nothing less than great things from Ben Whittaker. Former champ and Emanuel Steward protege Lee, fast becoming one of the most respected trainers in the game, says Whittaker – who just signed a deal with Matchroom – has it in him to become one of the best 175-pounders British boxing has ever produced.

(Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

“Phenomenal Talent,” Says the Steward Protégé

Speaking with The Ring, Lee said that while Whittaker, 9-0-1(6) needs time to develop fully, he truly believes that the former Olympian is a “phenomenal talent” and that he will one day rank right up there with the British light heavyweight greats.

“He’ll become one of the best light heavyweights this country has ever produced,” Lee said of the flashy, prone to showboating Whittaker. “Ben is a pleasure to train. Even though he’s a showman, he’s very humble – even if people might not believe it. He’s a phenomenal talent, a pleasure to train, and I’m glad we’re together.”

Whittaker Ready to Shine Under Matchroom

Whittaker will have his first fight under the Matchroom banner on November 29, when he will face the little-known Benjamin Gavazi, 19-1(13). After that fight, which Lee says he is absolutely taking very seriously, the sky will be the limit for Whittaker.

Looking back at the best 175-pounders the UK gave the sport, names like John Conteh, Dennis Andries (another warrior Emanuel Steward worked with), Freddie Mills, and, more recently, Joe Calzaghe, who fought at the weight as he did right at the end of his career, immediately come to mind. Can Whittaker really go on to emulate those greats? It promises to be a fun ride finding out.

Time Still on Whittaker’s Side at 28

Whittaker – who got plenty of criticism after his technical draw of a fight with Liam Cameron, when both men fell out of the ring, with Whittaker labelled a “quitter” by some for not carrying on, injured as he in fact was – looked special in his last fight, when he took out Cameron in just two rounds.

At age 28, Whittaker has time on his side, but again, can he really become one of the greats?